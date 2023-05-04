Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WFSTF. CIBC reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Western Forest Products Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:WFSTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 56,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,672. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

