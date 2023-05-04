Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.82

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as low as $7.67. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 24,082 shares.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
