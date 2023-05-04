Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.82

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as low as $7.67. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 24,082 shares.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

