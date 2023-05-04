Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in CVS Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 94,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 58,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,164,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.84.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

