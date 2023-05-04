Wesley Miller Welborn Purchases 525 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $10,967.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,426.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wesley Miller Welborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 159 shares of SmartFinancial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $4,323.21.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $339.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

