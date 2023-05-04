Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77), RTT News reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its FY23 guidance to $3.39-3.54 EPS.
Welltower Price Performance
Shares of WELL opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 242.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $91.13.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.50%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.
About Welltower
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
