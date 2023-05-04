Welltower Inc. (WELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on May 23rd

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Welltower has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 228.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 242.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 106,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 320,900 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after buying an additional 298,042 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $17,240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Welltower by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 250,312 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.