Welltower Inc. (WELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on May 23rd

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.
Welltower has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 228.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.
Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 242.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 106,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 320,900 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after buying an additional 298,042 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $17,240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Welltower by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 250,312 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
