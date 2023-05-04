Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,843,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,526,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

