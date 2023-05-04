Weil Company Inc. Has $941,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,288. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

