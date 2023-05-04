Weil Company Inc. Has $752,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in MasTec by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 377.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.38. 112,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.81 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

