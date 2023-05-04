Weil Company Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,379 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,793. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.12. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

