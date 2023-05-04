Weil Company Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weil Company Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.59. 2,761,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,094,251. The firm has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

