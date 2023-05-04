Weil Company Inc. Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 62.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 331,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 291,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $47,698,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.87. 69,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.72. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $306.48.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

