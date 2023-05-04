Weil Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS remained flat at $20.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,270,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,133,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,970. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

