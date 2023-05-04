Weil Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,905 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 222.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

AAT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.04. 82,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,230. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 260,000 shares of company stock worth $4,804,000. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

