Weil Company Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $90.75. 490,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,942. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.41.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

