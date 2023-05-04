Weil Company Inc. Acquires 3,511 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 72,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,057. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

