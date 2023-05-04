Weil Company Inc. Acquires 20,833 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,093,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after buying an additional 158,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.94. 2,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,688. The company has a market cap of $711.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $33.17.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

