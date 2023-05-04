WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,240. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

