Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $32.27

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.27, but opened at $30.74. Wayfair shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 2,130,927 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on W. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,612.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $124,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $1,385,880. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.