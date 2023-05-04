Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 1.5 %

Watsco stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.77. 76,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $356.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.57.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.