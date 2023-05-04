Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,772,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

NYSE WM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

