Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Waste Management worth $33,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Waste Management by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 135,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $167.32 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

