Warwick Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

DLR traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

