Warwick Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.49 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,758. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

