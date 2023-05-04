Warwick Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Welltower by 287.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 11.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WELL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,501. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 242.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.05.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

