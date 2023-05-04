Warwick Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,874 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.13. The stock had a trading volume of 484,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

