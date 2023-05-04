Warwick Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $50,065.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,619.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,837 in the last ninety days. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 164,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading

