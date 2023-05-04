Warwick Investment Management Inc. Invests $844,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,682,000 after buying an additional 55,286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,223,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,837,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 264,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,907. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day moving average is $107.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

