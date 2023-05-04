Warwick Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 150,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,102. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.13.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

