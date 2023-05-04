Warwick Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,355 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $195.18. 541,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,329. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

