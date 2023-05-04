Warwick Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.44. 68,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

