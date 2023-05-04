Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,105,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,633,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.