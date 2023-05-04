WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 126,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 73,746 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WKME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

WalkMe Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in WalkMe by 46.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 80.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in WalkMe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 411,907 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

