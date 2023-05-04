Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) dropped 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.82 and last traded at $41.90. Approximately 340,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 679,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTLE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $783.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.35.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

