Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.83%. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vita Coco updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:COCO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 369,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.71 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vita Coco Company Profile

COCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

