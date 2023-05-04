Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vita Coco updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.71 and a beta of 0.12. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vita Coco

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

