Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Up 12.3% After Earnings Beat

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $26.95. 188,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 522,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after acquiring an additional 185,687 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.