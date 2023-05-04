Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Up 12.3% After Earnings Beat

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $26.95. 188,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 522,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94.
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
