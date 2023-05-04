Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.81. 92,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 406,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $3,862,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $9,800,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

