Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.07. 1,768,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

