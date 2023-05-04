View (VIEW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. View had a negative net margin of 332.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. On average, analysts expect View to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIEW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.02. View has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in View in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of View by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in View in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in View by 810.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

