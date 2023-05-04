Victory Capital (VCTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $201.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.38 million. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Victory Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

VCTR opened at $29.71 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading

