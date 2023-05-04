Viavi Solutions (VIAV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV):

5/3/2023 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2023 – Viavi Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $12.00.

4/18/2023 – Viavi Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $13.00.

4/18/2023 – Viavi Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $13.50 to $11.00.

4/18/2023 – Viavi Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $16.00 to $14.00.

3/16/2023 – Viavi Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,346. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,305 shares of company stock worth $449,877 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

