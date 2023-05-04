Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.95 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,576,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,305 shares of company stock worth $449,877. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

