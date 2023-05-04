Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,606. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 182.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 534,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

