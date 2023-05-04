Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,330 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $346.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total value of $202,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,016 shares of company stock worth $18,813,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

