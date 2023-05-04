Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Vertex Energy stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,666 shares of company stock worth $2,547,995. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 433,583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading

