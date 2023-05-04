Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.67.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET traded up C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.24. 1,457,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.90. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$15.48 and a 52-week high of C$39.21.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$842.69 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.8246753 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

