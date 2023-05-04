Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Varex Imaging updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-$0.40 EPS.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $827.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 345,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 178,565 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 156,521 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.