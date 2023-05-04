Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Cut by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.38. 568,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,145. The stock has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

