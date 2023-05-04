Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,404. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.20 and its 200 day moving average is $190.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

